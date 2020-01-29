Daniel Cormier Opens Up On His Friendship With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier shares a unique relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a recent interview with BT Sport, the former UFC World Heavyweight Champion opened up on his friendship with the reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier Have A Heated Argument Over Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier said that he loves Khabib Nurmagomedov. He believes that he is one of the best people in the world. He also added that Khabib is an extremely loyal individual and also has a caring nature. He explained that once you are part of Khabib’s circle, he will even die for you. He stressed that Khabib would literally do it.

Daniel Cormier added that despite Khabib Nurmagomedov becoming a global superstar in MMA, he still sees him as Khabib. He still sees him as the kid that walked into the gym and did not speak English. Cormier also added that he is like a big brother to Khabib.

Also Read | UFC 246: Conor McGregor's Earnings From Comeback Fight Against Donald Cerrone Revealed

Daniel Cormier was seemingly happy about all the fun videos that were shared with MMA fans. For those unversed, Daniel Cormier’s relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov goes back to the latter’s early years in the UFC when the whole world was yet to know the Dagestani fighter.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch Possible, Admits UFC President Dana White

UFC News: Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov – What’s next for the two fighters?

While it hasn’t been made official yet, Daniel Cormier has shown interest in a trilogy fight with current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. UFC President Dana White has also approved of the fight during various media interactions. On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to take on lightweight contender Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 19, 2020. Meanwhile, Dana White has also suggested that Conor McGregor will be Khabib's next opponent if the latter beats Ferguson in their upcoming fight. Certainly, it'll be a fight that we'd all like to see.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Mellows 'trash Talker' Conor McGregor Ahead Of UFC 246 Comeback

Image credits: Instagram | Daniel Cormier