UFC 246: Conor McGregor's Earnings From Comeback Fight Against Donald Cerrone Revealed

Conor McGregor is set to headline UFC 246 on January 18 against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight showdown that has been the most talked about for several months now.

The card that McGregor last competed on was UFC 229 in 2018 where he suffered a submission loss to the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of the main event contest.

The UFC’s gate for that night was a stupendous USD 17,188,894.67 as reported by Forbes.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Special ‘Legacy Series’ T-shirt Released By Reebok Ahead Of UFC 246

Also Read | UFC 246: UFC Fighters Predict The Winner Of Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone Fight

UFC 246: Conor McGregor to earn USD 5 million for Donald Cerrone fight

Conor McGregor's last fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov had earned him a flat USD 3 million. McGregor had fought thrice in 2016. The events that he headlined earned more than USD 33 million for the UFC.

As Conor McGregor makes a much-awaited comeback at UFC 246 in the promotion’s first event of the year, the Irishman will reportedly bag a staggering USD 5 million as he will look to revive himself and regain credibility in the Octagon against the veteran Cowboy.

McGregor’s pay for the fight is more than twice than that his opponent Donald Cerrone, who is set to earn just USD 2 million. This huge difference does not come as a shock, given McGregor's past records and the money that he brings for the promotion.

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will also be eligible for 'Fight of the Night & Knockout of the Night' bonuses which will be worth USD 5,000 each. And with the event getting sold out on the very first day of tickets going on sale, it is likely that the UFC will book McGregor at least once or maybe twice more to boost the bottom line.

Also Read | UFC 246: Conor McGregor And Donald Cerrone Flaunt Their Physiques Ahead Of Mega Bout

Also Read | UFC 246: Moments When Conor McGregor And Donald Cerrone Crossed Paths In The Past