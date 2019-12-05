Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier Have A Heated Argument Over Conor McGregor

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has been known to have fun with his teammates from the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). He would jokingly bring up rivalries and draw comparisons between the Russian and American fighters. So it was natural for DC to use his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rivalry and poke fun at the Russian. He had recently broken down Conor McGregor’s fighting style when he attended an episode of his ESPN+ show Details.

Upon hearing the Irishman's name, Khabib Nurmagomedov told DC that he cannot say his name and that Conor McGregor does not deserve to have Danel Cormier say his name. After Khabib made that comment, Daniel Cormier asked him to listen to something very important and reminded Khabib that he may have smashed McGregor, but Conor is a double champion and that he had killed Eddie Alvarez in their fight. Seemingly, this had annoyed the reigning UFC lightweight champion even further. He started walking away from Daniel Cormier as he continued to tease him. Check out the full video shared by ESPN MMA that shows Khabib Nurmagomedov getting all riled up as teammate Daniel Cormier makes a comment about Conor McGregor.

Never get tired of these two together 😂@TeamKhabib had issues with @dc_mma analyzing "this guy" on his ESPN+ show Detail (via @i_AmTheBay, h/t Crazyplan9/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/8OpA0PINJg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 3, 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor - All set for action in 2020

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is currently gearing up to make his much-awaited comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. The match will mark his first fight in the UFC since he suffered a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov over a year ago. Khabib Nurmagomedov is also set to take on lightweight contender Tony Ferguson on April 18, next year. Daniel Cormier, who lost his heavyweight championship to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 last August, will get his rematch for the title in a trilogy fight next year.

