Daniel Cormier Picks Israel Adesanya To Beat Jon Jones After Nasty War Of Words

Former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier recently claimed that Israel Adesanya would beat UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Jon Jones if the two come face-to-face in the octagon. The feud between the current UFC middleweight champion and the former light-heavyweight champion has been going on for almost a year, but after UFC 253, the rivalry has escalated, with the two trading deeply personal insults. Earlier, Bones instigated the war of words when he asked Israel Adesanya why he has been dodging his challenges for a fight.

In response, The Last Stylebender brought Jon Jones’ deceased mother into the conversation, harshly claiming that she would be disappointed in her son. He then pointed to Jon Jones' criminal record while sharing multiple images and videos of his arrest. Things turned even more personal when Jon Jones racially compared Adesanya with Conor McGregor. “McGregor came and made Ireland look like royalty. You came and made African men look soft. Get the f*** out of here,” Jon Jones wrote on Twitter.

The war of words between the two has been escalating day by day, leading to many asking for a fight between the duo. Recently, while talking to Ariel Helwani, Daniel Cormier also asked Dana White to book a fight while backing Israel Adesanya. “Wait, so you're picking Izzy (Israel Adesanya)? You just said… so you're picking Izzy too? You're picking Izzy too? Because I'm picking Izzy! You're picking Izzy too, I'm picking Izzy,” Daniel Cormier exclaimed as Ariel Helwani started praising Israel Adesanya.

Dana White opens up on Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones

Even though Dana White has said Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones is “the fight to make", he believes it’s all up to the fighters, whether they want to make the highly-anticipated fight happen or not. According to various reports, a fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya seems difficult as Jon Jones recently moved to the heavyweights and Israel Adesanya wants to make his legacy in the middleweights before moving up the weight class.

However, the fight could happen if Bones returns to the light-heavyweight and Stylebender gains weight and joins the same division. UFC could also book a cross-weight fight, which is slightly on the side of the unlikely.

Image source: AP, Israel Adesanya Instagram