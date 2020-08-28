AJ Styles Talks About Daniel Cormier Possibly Moving To WWE; Praises Dominik Mysterio

During a recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles took some time off from playing games and interacted with fans. There, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion opened up on a range of subjects, including Dominik Mysterio’s SummerSlam performance and the ongoing Daniel Cormier pro-wrestling debut rumours. While talking about the UFC legend, AJ Styles stated that Daniel Cormier could definitely succeed in the WWE. "I think that obviously he's an amazing fighter, right? I like him. I think he's an amazing commentator, and obviously as good of a commentator as he is, he's an even better fighter'', AJ Styles added.

AJ Styles then stated that the pro-wrestling business is hard and Daniel Cormier will have to learn everything about it. However, he added that he has full belief in Daniel Cormier and if the former UFC heavyweight champion wants, he could do anything. While citing Ronda Rousey as an example, AJ Styles stated that Rousey learned very quick from “some of the best” in the pro-wrestling business and Daniel Cormier could do the same if he wants.

"Do I believe he would be able to do something like that? Yeah! But is he going to want to put in that extra time? I don't know, you've really got to put some effort into it. I know Ronda learned fast, but she learned from the very best. I guess the same thing can be said about Daniel."

AJ Styles hails Dominik Mysterio

Later in the session, AJ Styles talked about Dominik Mysterio and praised his debut performance. The Phenomenal One stated that Dominik Mysterio did a great job at the PPV and showed everyone that he has the potential to be on the main roster. However, AJ Styles also made it clear that Dominik Mysterio still has a lot of time to grow. He then compared Dominik to himself and claimed that the young luchador is growing faster than him as it took him almost seven to eight-year to fully find his in-ring character.

When asked whether Rey Mysterio’s son received heat backstage for skipping WWE NXT, AJ Styles said “no”. AJ Styles said that a superstar doesn’t need to join WWE NXT before moving to the main roster. He stated that everyone backstage (including WWE NXT superstars) was impressed with Dominik Mysterio’s performance and were happy that he joined WWE RAW.

“I don't see our guys and girls being jealous because somebody had the opportunity to come to the main roster. The story is the most important thing, and him being the son of Rey Mysterio is a story. And he's been on TV, heck, he was on TV when he was a little guy.”

Image credits: WWE.com, Daniel Cormier Twitter