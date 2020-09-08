Daniel Cormier Expresses Wish To Fight WWE Icon Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently sat down with Ariel Helwani where he called out Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania. The two were allegedly scheduled to fight in 2018 as they were involved in in a minor scuffle at UFC 226, moments after Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic and became the heavyweight champion. However, the fight never came to fruition as Brock Lesnar chose not to step out of MMA retirement and continued to work with WWE.

Also Read l WWE News: Drew McIntyre returns; Mysterio family punishes Murphy

Daniel Cormier, who recently retired from UFC, told ESPN's Ariel Helwani in an interview that he and Brock Lesnar have a history, which could be the hook of their WWE storyline. However, he made it clear that he needs at least a year to learn everything about pro-wrestling so that he can deliver a great debut performance. Later, he talked about a WrestleMania 37 debut but soon settled on fighting Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

"I'm done, I want to wrestle with Brock in the WWE, that's where I want to fight Brock. I want to fight him on his terms. You know, two old guys in the UFC Octagon going at it, 43-41-year-old guys seem fun, boy, me and Brock at WrestleMania that would be a good time," Cormier said in the interview with Helwani.

Also Read l WWE News: WWE made me do weekly weigh ins for losing weight to be 'marketable': Sage Beckket

Vince McMahon, Triple H and others want Daniel Cormier in WWE

Reports of WWE being interested in working with Daniel Cormier have been circulating for a very long time. A couple of weeks ago, while talking to TMZ, Triple H revealed that he already has a role decided for Daniel Cormier. Triple H said that he would love to see Daniel Cormier as a WWE commentator. The Game stated that Daniel Cormier is doing a great ‘commentary job for UFC’ and he could do the same in WWE. Later, Dave Meltzer claimed that WWE CEO Vince McMahon and FOX are also thinking of approaching the UFC legend.

DC: I want to wrestle with Brock in the WWE.#DCandHelwani pic.twitter.com/05GLUBtQq1 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 7, 2020

Also Read l WWE News: SmackDown viewership ratings fall despite Roman Reigns, Bayley vs Banks segments

Daniel Cormier’s last UFC fight was against Stipe Miocic, which he lost via unanimous decision. In the process, Stipe Miocic also won the trilogy – Cormier won the first meeting (UFC 226), while Stipe Miocic won the other two (UFC 241, UFC 252). Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, last fought Mark Hunt in the UFC in 2016. The Beast won the UFC bout, but the result was later overturned to a no-contest due to a failed banned substance test. Brock Lesnar’s last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 36 where he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. He did not make a WWE appearance after the iconic event and his contract with the promotion later expired. Brock Lesnar is now a free agent and could return to UFC if he chooses to.

Also Read l WWE News: Roman Reigns set to defend his title against cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions

Image Source: AP