Daniel Cormier Says Jake Paul Will Lose To Conor McGregor But Beat Dillon Danis In Boxing

YouTuber Jake Paul is currently the talk of the town as he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round of their boxing match which took place underneath the big Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card on November 28. This was Jake Paul’s second pro-boxing win and was arguably his best performance till date. Following his match, Jake Paul told Jim Gray that he talks “a lot of s***, but I back it up”.

He then called out Conor McGregor and his sparring partner Dillon Danis to a boxing match, calming “I'm gonna knock then both out”. A few hours later, Dillon Danis replied to The Problem Child, asking him to “be careful what you wish for”. Dillon Danis claimed that his win over Nate Robinson means noting as Robinson “a retired NBA reject”.

you just fought a retired nba reject be careful what you wish for little guy @jakepaul — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 29, 2020

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jake Paul vs Dillon Danis

While talking about the same on ESPN, Daniel Cormier told Ariel Helwani that Jake Paul will defeat Dillon Danis in a boxing match. He claimed that Jake Paul is boxing for three years now and has learned a lot about the sport. Dillon Danis, on the other hand, is a wrestler who has no experience in boxing. “You can’t learn to box in three months. It takes too much time and you could tell that kid Jake Paul has been training longer than a few months,” he added.

watch that fat mouth before i shut it. https://t.co/DiqlSN592C pic.twitter.com/M1ZPN8DiQf — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 1, 2020

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor

However, while talking about Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier predicted that The Notorious One will come out on top. Conor McGregor is a vicious striker who has stepped in the boxing ring before. Daniel Cormier claimed, unlike Danis, McGregor is an experienced boxer who has fought legend Floyd Mayweather in the past. Conor McGregor faced ‘Money’ Mayweather in 2017 where he displayed an incredible performance, despite losing by TKO in the tenth round.

“Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis in a boxing match, but Jake Paul doesn’t beat Conor. Conor can box. Conor is the real deal,” he added.

Image Source: Jake Paul, Instagram, AP