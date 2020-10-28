Daniel Cormier Snubs McGregor, Wants Gaethje, Poirier To Fight For UFC Lightweight Gold

At UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje and went on to announce his retirement from the sport all in a day's work. Though the lightweight champion is yet to vacate his belt, fans and experts all over the world have begun talking about the future of the lightweight division. Earlier, there were rumours that UFC could turn Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 into a title fight but recently, Khabib’s close friend and former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier stated why that should not happen.

Daniel Cormier claimed Conor McGregor should get a title shot only if he decided to stay and defend the belt if he wins. Conor McGregor has retired three times in the past and has never defended his title. There's always a possibility, therefore, that McGregor would leave once again if he defeats Dustin Poirier in their rematch and wins the vacated title. “If this is the Conor McGregor from back then who fought anytime, anywhere, sure, put him in a title fight right now,” Daniel Cormier added.

Daniel Cormier wants to see Justin Gaethje vs Dustin Poirier

Despite this, Daniel Cormier believes “You cannot cut out Justin Gaethje,” even though he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov almost a week ago. DC added that a title fight between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier makes more sense as they were the last two fighters Khabib fought in the UFC. Both were former interim champions who put on incredible performances against The Eagle but ended up losing.

"That's what I feel like. You are the last two guys to hold a portion of that title outside Khabib Nurmagomedov, let's see which of you two can carry the full crown."

Justin Gaethje calls out Conor McGregor after UFC 254

Justin Gaethje won the interim lightweight belt in May 2020 by beating Tony Ferguson in dominant fashion but at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov stopped him in the third round via a triangle choke. Poirier, on the other hand, also looked to unify his belt at UFC 242, but The Eagle delivered yet another complete performance and won via submission. If Justin Gaethje vs Dustin Poirier 2 happens, it will be reminiscent of the bloodbath like their previous fight where Poirier came out on top.

After UFC 254, Justin Gaethje opened up about McGregor vs Poirier 2, which is yet to be made official. The Highlight said that if Conor McGregor “wants to bounce out and get the belt, I’m right here.” “If they want to give it to someone else then so be it, but I’ll be ready to fight again,” he added.

Image Source: AP, UFC Instagram