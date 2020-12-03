Daniel Cormier Thinks Jon Jones Should Face Curtis Blaydes In His UFC Heavyweight Debut

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes a heavyweight fight between Jon Jones and Curtis Blaydes makes “all the sense in the world”. Jon Jones, who’s hailed as the greatest lightweight of all time, recently vacated his 205lb belt to move up to the heavyweight division. While UFC is yet to announce Bones’ first heavyweight opponent, DC claims Blaydes should get the call.

Daniel Cormier on why Jon Jones vs Curtis Blaydes “makes sense”

Curtis Blaydes was earlier scheduled to fight Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 15, but the bout was cancelled after Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19. With Curtis Blaydes waiting to make a comeback, Cormier feels it’s the perfect time to schedule Jones vs Blaydes as it’ll benefit both the fighters. DC told ESPN that if Bones defeats Blaydes in his debut fight “nobody will ever say he doesn’t belong at heavyweight”. And if Blaydes comes out on top, he’ll go up in the rankings and might also get a shot at the heavyweight title.

Interestingly, just days prior to this suggestion from Cormier, Blaydes discussed a potential heavyweight fight with Jones. However, The Razor was not interested in fighting Jon Jones to prove himself. Curtis Blaydes claimed he’ll fight Bones only when he gets a good purse. “I don’t need to fight Jon Jones to make my 200k. I can fight a bum and make 200k. If I fight Jon Jones, I want that money,” told TSN.

Despite his fight with Derrick Lewis being scrapped, Curtis Blaydes had an incredible year with two wins and zero losses in his pocket. His first win of 2020 came in January when he defeated Junior dos Santos via technical knockout in the second round at UFC Fight Night 166. He then went on to fight Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night in June, winning via unanimous decision (49–46, 48–47, 48–46).

Jon Jones, on the other hand, last fought Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 where he retained his light heavyweight title via a controversial unanimous decision (48–47, 48–47, 49–46). He then went on to vacate his title, which was later won by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253. Blachowicz is now scheduled to defend his title against middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

Image Source: AP