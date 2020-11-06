Davante Adams Reaches Statistical Milestone No Wide Receiver Has In The Super Bowl Era

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams continued to make headlines as they trounced the San Francisco 49ers 34-17 in their Week 9 game. As has been the case all season, the wide receiver was the star of the show, with the famed Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams partnership on display as well. The 27-year-old’s impressive performance led to him reaching a milestone that arguably confirms his status as the best wide receiver in the league.

Davante Adams touchdown and Davante Adams receiving yards roundup

The wide receiver totalled 10 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown during the Packers vs 49ers game. While impressive on its own, what's interesting is that the sensational showing wasn’t even Davante Adams’ best performance in 2020. The Packers star beat this return in Week 7 when he recorded 196 yards receiving. Adams already has two games to his name where he’s recorded more than 10 receptions.

.@jasonjwilde "Is it safe to say you're the best wide receiver in the NFL?"



Davante Adams: "I think that's fair to say. That's not being conceited. That's being confident." #Packers pic.twitter.com/M4uFcCQCNN — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 6, 2020

Davante Adams stats for 2020 make for phenomenal reading

Davante Adams in 6 games this season: 53 receptions, 675 rec yards, 8 rec TD



He is the first player in the Super Bowl era with 50+ rec, 600+ rec yards & 8+ rec TD in his first 6 games of the season — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 6, 2020

Speaking to reporters after the game, Davante Adams agreed, when he was asked whether he considered himself the best wide receiver to ever play in the NFL. The 27-year confidently answered that it was fair to say that, as he reiterated that he is not being conceited.

On the back of Davante Adams’ statements, NFL research pointed out how he has hit heights that no WR has managed to do in the past. Courtesy of his great start, Davante Adams is the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 50-plus receptions, 600-plus receiving yards, and eight-plus touchdowns in his first six games of the season.

Fans praise Davante Adams stats for 2020

Davante Adams missed two games, left one early, had his bye week already and has still scored more fantasy points than any other WR this season: 149.3 and counting.



Unstoppable. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 6, 2020

Davante Adams is now the best receiver in the NFL. Every time I watch him he looks bigger/stronger/faster. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 6, 2020

Notably, Adams missed Week 3 and Week 4 due to injury, while the Packers were awarded a bye in Week 5. In 2020, Davante Adam’s stats reveal 53 receptions, 675 yards and eight touchdowns for the season. Interestingly, if Davante Adams manages to keep up this run of form, he will end the season with around 1,800 yards receiving, close to 141 receptions and approximately 21 touchdowns.

Adams' receiving yards total will see him rank fifth in the all-time list, while the possible Davante Adams 20+ touchdown tally will mean that he will become just the third pass-catcher after Randy Moss and Jerry Rice to achieve that feat in a single season.

Image Credits: Davante Adams Instagram