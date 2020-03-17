DeAndre Hopkins Traded: Why Did Texans Trade Their Elite Wide Receiver? Details Revealed

Houston Texans shocked the entire NFL fanbase when they traded three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. ESPN broke the news stating the Texans parted ways with DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

DeAndre Hopkins traded to Arizona Cardinals

The DeAndre Hopkins trade, which effectively meant that the Texans traded arguably one of the best receivers in the league for a player who struggled for game time in Arizona has left Houston fans scratching their heads. Ever since reports of the move were made public, 'Why did the Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins?' remains one of the most frequently asked queries on social media.

DeAndre Hopkins traded: Why did the Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins?

Houston Texans general manager Bill O'Brien's latest move has once again failed to impress the Texans supporters. Trading away an elite wide receiver for David Johnson does not sound like value, fans have claimed. However, multiple reports suggest that Bill O'Brien let Hopkins leave because the due had some friction in their relationship. Furthermore, ESPN suggests O'Brien did not like that DeAndre Hopkins did not train with the team every day.

DeAndre Hopkins traded: Why did the Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins? DeAndre Hopkins contract issue?

The Houston Chronicle shed further light on why did the Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins, suggesting Houston "did not want to re-do Hopkins' contract with three years left".

Texans didn’t want to re-do Hopkins contract with three years left. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020

Hopkins signed a five-year extension worth with the Texans back in 2017 worth a reported $81 million. The contract was one of the biggest to be offered to a wide receiver at the time. However, per the Houston Chronicle, Hopkins was beginning to work an angle for another extension with the Texans. The Texans wanted to avoid another back-and-forth round of negotiation and hence traded the receiver.

DeAndre Hopkins' new deal with Houston: 5 years, $81 million, including $49 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2017

DeAndre Hopkins traded: Why did the Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins? Draft picks?

Several reports in the US also suggest that the Texans opted to trade Hopkins in order to secure a top 50 pick at the 2020 NFL draft. While Houston did receive a No. 40 pick from the Cardinals, losing DeAndre Hopkins could significantly weaken their offence. It is highly possible that the Texans could draft in a young wide receiver. However, any new addition to the side will still require time to acclimatize and develop around the new team.

The 27-year-old, who had been with the Texans since 2013, forged a strong partnership with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Hopkins completed 1,165 receiving yards registering 7 touchdowns last season, helping the Texans reach the divisional round in the playoffs.

DeAndre Hopkins traded: Hopkins sends a message to Houston

The Texan’s organization served me well, the city of Houston served me well and my teammates served me well. The city of Houston will forever be loved. Now it’s time to bring a championship to AZ!! HOP OUT!!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 17, 2020

