Stephon Gilmore And DeAndre Hopkins Exchange Heated Trash Talk On Twitter

The Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday night to go 10-2 up in the league. While two of their most prominent stars Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins clashed during the game, their battle seemed to escalate into a post-game Twitter banter.

Stephon Gilmore - DeAndre Hopkins Twitter battle

..🗣”when you see 10 double him” pic.twitter.com/R7hme5pXP5 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 3, 2019

On Tuesday, Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins put up a post on Twitter suggesting he was drawing double coverage during the game, taking a jibe at the Patriots. That drew a quick response from Stephon Gilmore, who set the facts straight stating Hopkins was doubled only twice during the game. Stats from NESN reports also seemed to confirm with Stephon Gilmore's claims as they reported the Patriots did indeed double Hopkins only twice in the 56 snaps. The only times DeAndre Hopkins was double-teamed resulted in touchdowns to touchdowns to Duke Johnson and Kenny Stills. Also, doubling the Texans did not yield any tactical advantage to the Patriots as it opened up options for the Houston Texans' offence. Quarterback Deshaun Watson managed a touchdown on each snap that the Patriots had a double team on Watson.

Bro was doubled on only 2 snaps all game and wants to be loud lol — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) December 3, 2019

With Stephon Gilmore in single coverage for most of the night, Hopkins put together a respectable performance with five catches for 64 yards but his twitter post seemed to make the least sense despite the Texans winning the game.

#Patriots doubled Hopkins twice in the game, both plays went for TDs (Stills, Duke). Gilmore with post safety help in man.



Stats: Gilmore covered Hopkins on 79.3% of his routes 4/4/47 with no TDs per @PFF. pic.twitter.com/CKyQsjZ674 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 4, 2019

Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins did put on a great show on Sunday night but their Twitter banter suggests there still lies some off-field heat between the duo. The Texans will host the Denver Broncos next while it's Kansas City Chiefs next for the Patriots in the NFL.

