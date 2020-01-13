Chiefs' Touchdown Flurry Against Texans Saw Arrowhead Stadium Run Out Of Fireworks

Kansas City Chiefs beat Houston Texans in a massive 51-31 rout in the NFL playoff game on Sunday night. Despite going 24-0 down in the first quarter itself, the Chiefs rallied well to not only overcome the deficit but also post a massive score on the board at the Arrowhead Stadium.

No team has overcome a 21+ point deficit at the end of the first quarter to win a game in the regular season or playoffs in the last 8 seasons.#HOUvsKC | #Texans — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

NFL playoffs: Texans vs Chiefs highlights

SEVEN consecutive drives ending in a touchdown!





Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs produced a stellar offensive display on the NFL Divisional round game against the Texans. So much so that even the Arrowheads Stadium didn't have enough fireworks to celebrate every touchdown. After an early stutter, Chiefs bounced back with four touchdowns in the second quarter to take the lead before halftime. Their dominance continued in the second half, as they registered 41 unanswered points with Chiefs scoring touchdowns on seven straight possessions.

Chiefs celebrated every touchdown against the Texans with a fiery firework. However, the flurry of touchdowns meant they soon ran out of fireworks on Sunday night. With the entire stadium confused over a sudden lack of firework celebrations, the officials released a message on the video board to announce that their existing stock of 'touchdown fireworks' was up midway in the fourth quarter.

The #Chiefs literally ran out of fireworks because they scored too much!! pic.twitter.com/boBomUjVq5 — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) January 12, 2020

NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes shines in rout

Last season's NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has once again been leading Chiefs' offence with finesse. The 24-year-old registered 5 touchdowns and completed 321 passing yards against the Texans. His Texans' counterpart Deshaun Watson completed 388 yards but couldn't prevent his side losing at Kansas.

NFL playoffs: Texans vs Chiefs highlights

Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, January 19 (Monday, January 20 IST) for the American Football Conference Championship game.

