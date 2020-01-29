Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury Fail To Control Their Laughter After Epic Staredown

WBC Champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are two of the greatest heavyweight boxers of the modern era. The duo ended their original fight in a controversial draw on December 1, 2018. The upcoming re-match on February 22 is expected to be an ice-breaker between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. It'll settle the query about who is the greatest heavyweight boxer currently. Till now, things have been quite intense between Wilder and Fury. However, in their latest face-off, Deontay Wilder and Tyson broke into laughter after an intense staredown.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's epic staredown turns comical

The undefeated heavyweights stared straight into each other’s eyes for a commendable period of time. It was an intense scene. However, things turned out to be different when both the boxers started laughing. According to Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury was the first one who started laughing and it made the American laugh as well. No wonder, the entire arena applauded the act.

Well, Tyson Fury’s manager Frank Warren claims that the Bronze Bomber was the first one to break the staredown. After the epic face-off, Frank Warren posted a video through his Twitter handle and captioned it, “WILDER WALKS AWAY FROM FURY.” Take a look at the tweet.

WILDER WALKS AWAY FROM FURY...@BronzeBomber was the first to break the stare in today’s face off with @Tyson_Fury ahead of #WilderFury2!



February 22nd | @btsport box office pic.twitter.com/JE1YGBhEcc — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) January 25, 2020

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury

Date: February 22, 2020

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Deontay Wilder (c): Age: 34. Nationality: USA. Height: 6’7”. Stance: Orthodox. Record: 42-0-1

Tyson Fury: Age: 31. Nationality: United Kingdom. Height: 6’9”. Stance: Orthodox. Record: 29-0-1

