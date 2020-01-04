Anthony Joshua Makes Bold Prediction Ahead Of Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury 2

WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury split the entire boxing universe into two halves when they squared off against each other on December 11, 2018 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. The undefeated boxers put up a great fight but the night ended in a controversial draw. While Tyson Fury outboxed Deontay Wilder in almost every round, the undefeated American replied back by landing a vicious right hand over Tyson Fury in the final minutes of the fight. It made The Gypsy King go down. However, Tyson Fury got back to his feet and regained his momentum. The duo are ready to run it back one more time on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. While the heavyweight clash is just knocking at the doors, another world champion has predicted the results.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Makes It Clear That He Is Ready To Fight Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua predicts the winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2

If we are talking about the current heavyweight scenario, we cannot miss out on Anthony Joshua. The WBA (super), WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion has already expressed his urge to unify his titles with WBC Heavyweight belt. He is going to get his match only after Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder get done with each other. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has predicted the results of the fight. According to him, Tyson Fury is going to be victorious on February 22. In an interview with Boxing Scene, Anthony Joshua said, “How long I’ve been waiting to fight for the championship belt, I think if Fury had it, me and him would have got a deal done. That’s why I was rooting for Fury to win because I just want to fight and collect my last belt. If I was betting man, I think Fury wins."

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Tagged As The Biggest HYPOCRITE Of Boxing Universe By Former Rival

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Hits Back At Deontay Wilder's Criticism With A Stunning Reply

Also Read | 'Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Would've Excelled In My Time': George Foreman