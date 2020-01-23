Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury 2 Promo Video Promises UNREAL Fight; Watch Video

After a controversial draw in the original fight, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face each other in an epic heavyweight re-match on February 22. It is going to be one of the biggest fights of boxing history since both the men are undefeated in their career. Two of the best heavyweights of modern-era, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder clearly do not like each other and they are ready to showcase it on February 22.

While we are just a month away from the mega-event, Top Rank promotions have released the official trailer of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2. No wonder, the entire world is excited about the fight and the official trailer has just increased the flame within everyone. You have to see it to believe it.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 “Official Trailer”

WBC heavyweight champion was about to make history when he landed a crisp right hand over Tyson Fury in Round Number 10 of their original fight. The right hand was so terrific that it planted The Gypsy King on the mat. The entire world believed it’s over for Tyson Fury. However, the Briton Heavyweight got back up and outboxed Wilder for the rest of the fight. It was a spectacular fight and both the men had their moments. Well, there was no definite winner as the fight ended in a draw. Both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are confident about defeating each other. They have already attended the press conference and they are ready to go for a war on February 22.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of WBC boxing)