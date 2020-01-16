Deontay Wilder Says He Would KILL Someone If He Ever Fights In The UFC

WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is regarded as one of the most ferocious men to have ever laced the boxing gloves. The 34-year-old undefeated heavyweight believes that he can be more terrifying if he ever steps inside the UFC octagon. UFC is currently one of the largest sports organisations of the world and fighting for the promotion can bring you extreme fame and a heavy pay-day. However, Deontay Wilder has other things on his mind. The Heavyweight boxer truly believes that he would kill someone if he ever steps inside the UFC octagon.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Is Eating 5-6 Meals A Day To Prepare For Fight Against Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder is ready to kill someone in a UFC fight

The WBC Heavyweight champion faced huge backlash for wanting to kill someone inside a boxing ring in 2018. Well, it’s 2020 and Deontay Wilder still wants to have a body on his record. This time, he has targeted UFC fighters. In an interview with ThaBoxingVoice, Deontay Wilder expressed his interest in a cross-promotional fight with UFC. He said, “I feel MMA, they allow you to get on top of your opponent and bash his face in with velocity and speed coming downwards. Four-ounce gloves, I already talk about getting people out of the ring, but that would definitely be the sport where I show it, man.”

This is not the first time that Deontay Wilder has expressed his interest in killing someone. The boxing ambassador previously wanted to kill someone inside a ring. Well, he wants to do it inside an octagon now.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Scares A Ring Girl During Weigh-in Before Match Against Luis Ortiz, Watch

The undefeated Heavyweight is currently lined up against Tyson Fury for an epic heavyweight re-match on February 22. Tyson Fury is the only boxer who did not allow Deontay Wilder to surpass him in their original fight on December 1, 2018. The fight ended up in a controversial draw. However, they are ready to settle it down by fighting each other for one more time.

Also Read | UFC: Conor McGregor Accepts Things Got 'personal' With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Also Read | More From Fury, Wilder Press Conference Ahead Of Heavyweight Title Fight

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Deontay Wilder)