Deontay Wilder Scares A Ring Girl During Weigh-in Before Match Against Luis Ortiz, Watch

WBC Champion Deontay Wilder has been holding his heavyweight strap since 2015. He has been knocking out some of the best fighters in the business in order to do so. The 44-year-old American is unbeaten in his professional boxing career with a record of 43 wins (42 knockouts) and 1 draw. He will be facing Tyson Fury in an epic re-match on February 22. Deontay Wilder is known for infusing fear among his opponents. He keeps his ‘energy’ alive throughout the build-up of his fights. The Bronze Bomber is unpredictable. Once, he scared a ring girl during his official weigh-in against Luis Ortiz. Deontay Wilder’s crazy shout out stunned everyone.

The 'Bomb Squad' scream was a shocker

Deontay Wilder clashed against Luis Ortiz in one of the biggest fights of modern-day boxing on March 3, 2018. During the weigh-ins of ‘Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz’, The Bronze Bomber appeared in front of a massive crowd. Once his weight was calculated, Deontay Wilder expressed his energy by giving a shout out to his very own ‘Bomb Squad’. The shout was so sudden and loud that it shocked a ring girl (Samantha Kumiko) standing beside Wilder. Take a look at the hilarious incident shared by Samantha Kumiko herself

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have already attended a press meet for their upcoming fight on February 22. The Heavyweight gladiators will put their undefeated boxing records on the line for one for time against each other. Tyson Fury recently had a successful stint in WWE. He is back in the boxing universe in order to claim the WBC Heavyweight title. The original fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended in a controversial draw. However, their upcoming battle is expected to be an ice breaker.

