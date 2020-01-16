Tyson Fury Is Eating 5-6 Meals A Day To Prepare For Fight Against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury is going to square-off against WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in an epic re-match on February 22. The Gypsy King is confident about settling down unfinished business with Wilder. He is doing something exceptional in his training camp.

The original fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ended in a controversial draw. Fury outboxed Deontay Wilder for a brief amount of time. However, Wilder planted a massive right hand in the final round. It knocked down The Gypsy King. However, Fury got back up and fought like a champion.

Both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are undefeated in their respective careers. They will be looking forward to breaking the ice on February 22. Meanwhile, the British Heavyweight has already revealed his diet plan for fighting Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury reveals his diet plan before facing Deontay Wilder

ODDSbible recently revealed a statement from The Gypsy King. The undefeated Briton revealed his daily routine before he laces up his gloves against Deontay Wilder.

Explaining his diet routine, Tyson Fury said, “I am doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I am eating 5-6 meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If It’s gonna give me an edge, I am willing to try it. I am masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping.”

It is definitely a hilarious statement from one of the best heavyweight boxers of the world. Whether he is serious about it or not, Tyson Fury is confident about surpassing his opponent Deontay Wilder on February 22.

The heavyweight contenders recently met each other at a press meet. Both the boxers are confident about securing a win. Take a look at the recent face-off between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder before they fight each other on February 22.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury)