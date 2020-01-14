UFC: Conor McGregor Accepts Things Got 'personal' With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division champion Conor McGregor unleashed one of the biggest bad blood rivalries in the history of MMA. They faced each other for the main event of UFC 229. Conor McGregor showed no hesitation in verbal assaulting the undefeated Dagestani. However, things went too far when Khabib Nurmagomedov took it personally. Well, Conor McGregor is ready to face Donald Cerrone in his UFC return on January 18. However, he still wants to run it back with Khabib one more time. In his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor revealed the truth about his brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor believes that things got personal with Khabib

According to Conor McGregor, his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov was personal as there was a heavy war of words. The Irish Superstar did not take a back step while talking about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family, race and religion. Khabib took it extremely personally and the duo continued their brawl even after the fight ended. The Irish fighter believes that he will face Khabib Nurmagomedov once again in the near future and he is excited about it. According to McGregor, he and Khabib have their own style of fighting and it excites him a lot.

"Some of the things [with Khabib] maybe [went] too far… it’s the fight business at the end of the day.”



After a "very, very personal" war of words and actions, @TheNotoriousMMA feels Khabib fears the rematch (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/wztESgIExj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

UFC 246: Conor McGregor’s future plans

Conor McGregor believes that the lightweight contest between Khabib and Tony Ferguson will not materialize. He said that he is ready to slide in if any one of them pull out. However, McGregor also has his eyes over the 170 lbs division. He wants to explore more by facing Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ariel Helwani)