DeSean Jackson Fined By NFL Side Eagles For Controversial Anti-Semitic Posts

"DeSean Jackson fined for conduct detrimental to the team," the Philadelphia Eagles said in a statement issued on Friday. The Eagles wide receiver was subject to heavy criticism after he posted several posts highlighting anti-Semitic messages and expressing admiration for the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who is an identified anti-Semitic. Earlier this week, the Eagles condemned the wide receiver for his controversial posts while stating the franchise will take appropriate action in the near future.

DeSean Jackson fined by the Eagles

"The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hate towards any individual or group. We believe in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities, and faiths," Friday's statement read. "We as an organization want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only occur through strong, deliberate actions and a commitment to learn and grow."

"Today we have penalised DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward."

The NFL franchise also noted that the wide receiver will have to commit to "supporting his words with actions." DeSean Jackson stated earlier that he would be looking to educate himself on the matter. The Eagles said they will be assisting Jackson's in this process with a view to fight against "anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination" as a team.

The exact DeSean Jackson punishment remains unclear. According to ESPN, Jackson intends to donate a significant sum to Jewish community efforts.

DeSean Jackson anti-Semitic comments

The 4th of July weekend, Jackson shared several posts to his Instagram handle where it appeared as if the Eagles star was in support of anti-Semitism. In one of his posts, he shared a quote, which was attributed to Adolf Hitler. The DeSean Jackson Hitler quote read: "The Jews will blackmail America. They will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were."

In a subsequent post, Jackson shared a clip of a speech made by Louis Farrakhan on 4th of July. In the video, Farrakhan alleged that coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Microsoft founder Bill Gates were plotting to use a virus vaccine to "depopulate the Earth." The posts have since been deleted.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL star faced a massive backlash for the anti-Semitic remarks. The wide receiver issued two separate apologies via social media - one video message and a statement - where he promised "to do better" in the future. Reports indicate Jackson has already begun his educational process after his representatives reached out to a rabbi at Chabad Young Philly to discuss ways for Jackson to work with the organisation.

On Friday, DeSean Jackson had a meeting with Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg. It is said he also met with an organisation fighting against anti-Semitism in the country.

(Image Credits: DeSean Jackson Instagram Handle, Eagles Twitter Page)