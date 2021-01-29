Did Deshaun Watson Receive Over 16 Offers From Teams After Requesting Texans Trade?

This NFL season, Deshaun Watson's anger towards the Houston Rockets has been reported about frequently. Earlier this month, there were reports about Watson being extremely unhappy with the team – something which started after DeAndre Hopkins was traded last season. Even Watson's tweets have hinted at his relations with the organization, which have apparently soured beyond repair. Now, as per reports, Watson has requested a trade.

Deshaun Watson requests trade: Where will Deshaun Watson go?

Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Texans, per @adamschefter.



Here we go 🍿 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/IDEEEhhkym — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2021

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans' star quarterback has requested a trade. Previously, while rumours hinted at him moving out of Houston, there was no official report. Reports also add that the team is determined to part with the one of the best QB's – especially in his prime. However, Watson could force a trade, possibly by not playing for the team.

Deshaun Watson no trade clause

Reports also mention his "no-trade" clause, which benefits the young QB. Rapoport revealed that for a trade to be completed, Watson needs to sign it off. With the 25-year-old carrying the Texans, more than half of the teams are reportedly interested in acquiring him.

Deshaun Watson contract extension

While the Texans are not looking for a trade, teams have been calling the office for one. Additionally, Watson has requested a trade after David Cully (former Baltimore Ravens assistant coach) was hired as their new head coach. Watson's decision, though, is said to be not influenced by the new coach. The George-native – who signed a four-year $156 million extension in September – is apparently hell-bent on moving out of Houston.

It's been said — including here — but to repeat... the Panthers have been/are/will be very interested in Deshaun Watson. It's not just bluster or sports radio imagination. It's real. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2021

Whether he wants to come to CAR, whether HOU would make a deal with CAR, whether CAR would offer enough, whether CAR would offer the best deal is TBD. But the interest from Carolina's side is there and it's high. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2021

With teams lined up to sign Watson, the Clemson product is also interested in teams like the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Others, as per various reports, are aggressively pursuing Watson. As per CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the Carolina Panthers are also looking to acquire Watson.

Deshaun Watson injury history

While with the team, Watson has had his fair share of injuries. In 2017, he tore the ACL in his right knee, sidelining him for a significant amount of time. Last year, hurt his arm during a fluke play against the Bengals. In 2019, he was also reported to have suffered from a lower back lumbar sprain.

(Image credits: Deshaun Watson Instagram)