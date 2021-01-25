Is Deshaun Watson Heading Towards Swift Texans Exit Irrespective Of Head Coach Hiring?

Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston Texans and a new head coach won't change his stance according to the latest reports. The 25-year-old has been one of the shining lights in the Texans set-up but has grown disgruntled following 'broken promises' by the franchise. If Watson does indeed leave the Texans, it will be the second high-profile sporting exit from the city of Houston, after James Harden left the Rockets for Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

Deshaun Watson Texans exit: New head coach won't change QB's trade stance

Accordign to ESPN's Chris Mortensen's sources, Deshaun Watson is likely to seal an exit away from the Texans, no matter who the head coach is. Houston are expected to request a second interview with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and could ask for a second interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy following the AFC Championship game on Sunday night (Monday IST), where the Chiefs romped past Bills 38-24. The report states that Frazier thinks he has a legitimate chance to land the Texans' job and has tried assembling a coaching staff in the event that he does while Bieniemy also had a strong staff, but some of his candidates are beginning to accept other jobs.

As @mortreport reported on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, the Texans' head coaching hire is not expected to change Deshaun Watson's thinking. He still is expected to want out of Houston, no matter who the head coach is, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021

The Deshaun Watson rumors kicked off after ESPN had earlier reported that the star quarterback had several issues with the management. The 25-year-old has been upset with the Texans over the process they used to hire general manager Nick Caserio, with the franchise paying no heed to his suggestions. Houston have reportedly had internal conversations about possible trade partners and what their quarterback position would look like in the future without Watson. Deshaun Watson is yet to hand in a trade request, but his actions are hinting that his time at the Texans is up, and is reportedly not returning the organization’s phone calls amid his displeasure with the franchise’s direction.

Deshaun Watson put together an MVP-caliber 2020, throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions in what was a year of turmoil for the Texans. Houston finished the season just 4-12 with one of the worst defences in the NFL. The 25-year-old still survived and earned his third Pro-Bowl selection, and was a rare bright spot during a brutal 2020 campaign. The quarterback has a no-trade clause in his five-year, $156 million deal with the Texans, which would give Watson some control over where he is traded.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)