Deshaun Watson Trade: Star QB Could 'force' His Way Out Of Houston, Inches Closer To Exit

Deshaun Watson is at crossroads at Houston Texans and the 25-year-old seems to be on his way out in the offseason. The quarterback has grown disgruntled at Houston after the franchise hired general manager Nick Caserio without his consent. And while Watson is yet to request a trade, the Texans are exploring possible alternatives for him and move could be on the cards soon.

Also Read: NFL Concussion Protocol: Will Patrick Mahomes Be Able To Play The AFC Championship?

Is Deshaun Watson leaving Houston? Star QB could be out of Texans this offseason

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter's sources, Deshaun Watson might have played his last ever game for Houston and could on his way this offseason as tension continues to boil over the quarterback's future. The Texans have reportedly had internal conversations about possible trade partners if the 25-year-old does well at Houston. Watson was not happy with the process of hiring Caserio because the Texans neither considered nor consulted with the suggestions Watson put forth during the entire process.

Also Read: Tom Brady Congratulates Drew Brees After Playoffs Tie As Retirement Looms For Saints Star

Deshaun Watson has implied his unhappiness with multiple tweets since Caserio's hiring, although sources told ESPN that those feelings are not directed specifically at the former New England Patriots executive. Amidst all the Deshaun Watson rumours, the Denver Broncos have been tipped as the potential destination for the 25-year-old, with Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets also among those linked with a Deshaun Watson trade.

Also Read: Is Drew Brees Set To Retire After Saints' Playoffs Defeat Vs Tom Brady's Bucs?

The Jets could be a possible destination with New York hiring Robert Saleh as their new head coach. Watson had recommended Saleh for the Texans job, having consulted his Houston teammates and other players around the league. The 25-year-old's suggestions came in after owner Cal McNair decided to involve the quarterback in the process. However, ultimately Watson's suggestions weren't considered, one of the many reasons why he remains disgruntled in Houston.

Also Read: Tom Brady To Play 14th Conference Final In 21 Years As Bucs Face Packers For NFC Title

Deshaun Watson contract

Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause in his five-year, $156 million deal with the Houston Texans, and some team sources believe that the three-time Pro Bowler could force Houston's hand into trading him. The no-trade clause would give Watson some control over where he is traded because if it wasn't the destination he wanted and he could decline to report. It is believed that the quarterback will force his way out, and Houston believe he will command a high compensation package in a trade.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)