Rob Gronkowski Responds To Rumours About Him Returning To NFL To Join Tom Brady At Bucs

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2018 after struggling with injuries for over two years. The three-time Super Bowl champion has since found success in other ventures. Most recently, he hosted WWE's WrestleMania 36 and even got his hands on the 24/7 title. Despite Gronkowski signing a deal with WWE only recently, the rumour mill still suggests the tight end could return to the NFL soon, especially to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Trade Rumours: Gronk Aims To Take Inspiration From His NFL Career To Thrive In WWE

Rob Gronkowski trade rumours: Rob Gronkowski to Bucs?

On Thursday, Gronkowski addressed the baffling rumours but chose to play along with it rather than refuting them. As quoted by NESN, Rob Gronkowski said, "Wow, PFT Commenter. You know PFT Commenter, his dog is starting some crazy rumours out there. His dog, Leroy, dog. You’ve got to keep your dog quiet. Leroy, you gotta stay quiet, man. Wow, man, he’s barking up a storm.”

Also Read | NFL 2010s All-Decade Team Ft. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown Released

Gronkowski's comments were directly a response to NFL Insider Leroy from Barstools Sports, who is believed to have sparked the rumours of Gronkowski heading to Bucs to join Tom Brady. While Gronkowski did little to confirm or refute those claims, the 30-year-old did admit such wild rumours could brew a storm in the NFL.

Hearing a wild rumor that has serious legs. Rob Gronkowski is strongly considering returning to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his old teammate Tom Brady. Has been training in Florida in addition to Wrestlemania. Please credit Leroy woof woof — NFL Insider Leroy (@LeroyInsider) April 8, 2020

Having retired in 2018, it is reported New England Patriots still hold the rights for Rob Gronkowski, who is on their reserve/retired list. In order for Gronkowski to move to the Bucs, the Bucs will have to work out a trade with the Patriots.

Rob Gronkowski trade? Bucs GM addresses rumours

Earlier this week, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht addressed the rumours during an interview with ESPN. Licht instantly squashed the rumours stating Gronkowski just started his career in WWE and he doubted that the tight end wants to play in the NFL again. However, Jason Licht kept the door open for a future move after he admitted he would be willing to work out a trade with the Patriots should an opportunity arise.

Also Read Rob Gronkowski to Bucs? Buccaneers GM Addresses Rumours

As mentioned, WWE's current 24/7 champion, Rob Gronkowski is reported to have signed a multi-year deal with the company. Gronkowski is not expected to be a full-time wrestler for the company but will rather be used as a big-name celebrity ahead of major pay-per-views. As for Tom Brady, the 42-year-old said in an interview last week that he still has something to prove in the NFL and hence opted to leave the Patriots for the Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl champion signed a two-year deal worth a reported $50 million with the Bucs.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Slams Tom Brady And Patriots For 'negative Mood' Ahead Of Cowboys Win