Tom Brady To Reunite With Rob Gronkowski At Buccaneers? Bucs GM Addresses Rumours

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were two of the most influential figures at New England Patriots over the last two decades. Injuries forced Gronkowski into an early retirement from the NFL and the 30-year-old is busy exploring new ventures, having recently made his WWE debut. Meanwhile, Tom Brady has left the Patriots to start a new chapter with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the duo is expected to enjoy success in their respective new ventures, fans are still speculating a return for Rob Gronkowski to the NFL and, particularly, a reunion with Tom Brady. Multiple reports have even suggested Gronkowski, who is fit to play a role with WWE, could make a return as early as 2020. Such a return, however, is seemingly unlikely as Gronkowski has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE. However, this hasn't stopped the rumour mill from speculating.

Brady Gronkowski reunion: Bucs GM addresses rumours

Bucs GM Jason Licht on if Rob Gronkowski would ever be an option: "Well he's doing a pretty good job in Wrestlemania right now. I have no idea if he'd want to play." He said the Patriots still have rights to him. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 9, 2020

Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht was the latest to weigh in on the discussion stating Rob Gronkowski is doing a fine job with WWE and that he is unsure if Gronkowski would want to play again. Licht, however, hinted that he would be interested in teaming up Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as he delved into the details how the tight end would have to be acquired, should he decide to return to the NFL. Licht told ESPN that Patriots still hold the rights for Rob Gronkowski and a move to Bucs will only be possible if Patriots decide to trade or release the three-time Super Bowl winner.

Brady Gronkowski reunion unlikely as Gronk looks to find success with WWE

Rob Gronkowski kickstarted his pro wrestling career in dominating fashion after he pinned Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 championship at WrestleMania 36. The host at the Showcase of Immortals is expected to be a key part of the company going forward in 2020.

Back in November 2019, Gronkowski stated, "I wouldn't say 'never coming back.' I'm 30 years old. I'm young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man."

While Gronk has himself kept the door open for an NFL return, it remains to be seen if it is to team up with Tom Brady at Buccaneers.

