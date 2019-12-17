Gerrit Cole Arrives In New York For Yankees Unveiling, Opens Up About $324m Deal

New York Yankees fans have finally gotten a glimpse of their $324 million man Gerrit Cole. The 29-year-old was spotted outside a hotel in Midtown, New York and also took the time to speak to the enthusiastic Yankees supporters.

I gotta say, Gerrit Cole has handled his first day in NYC as a Yankee rather well. Some just don’t want to deal with this stuff. pic.twitter.com/vlWaR7VvI6 — Erin 🎅🏻 (@erinmmg) December 16, 2019

New York Yankees signs Gerrit Cole deal

Gerrit Cole recently signed a massive nine-year contract worth a reported $324 million to join the New York Yankees. The former Houston Astros man is widely considered as one of the best pitchers in the MLB. Last season he went on 20-5 (win-loss) record and racked up 326 strikeouts.

With much anticipation surrounding his Yankees presentation, Gerrit Cole was spotted in front of the Mandarin Oriental New York hotel in Midtown on Monday. Cole also gave his first public statement since his big move admiring the history and the competitiveness of the franchise. The 29-year-old signed some autographs for the fans. Sporting a beard and long hair, Cole admitted he soon plans to adhere to the Yankees' rules about facial hair and styling.

Gerrit Cole unveiling at the Yankee Stadium

Looks like Gerrit Cole's Yankee Stadium press conference will take place on Wednesday at the earliest. #Yankees — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 16, 2019

Gerrit Cole is considered to be a major statement by the New York Yankees, who will be expected to have a huge influence in their quest to win a World Series since 2009. He is expected to be unveiled to the Yankees fans on Wednesday at the Yankees stadium. Many supporters would be hoping to be present for the press conference and to witness Cole don the No 45 Yankees uniform.

Gerrit Cole got his Yankees haircut and shave @short_porch pic.twitter.com/0De4QADR3K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 11, 2019

