DL Vs HBF Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, German Handball League 2020 Preview

SC DHfK Leipzig will play TSV Hannover Burgdorf in German Bundesliga Handball League 2020. Let's have a look at the DL vs HBF Dream11 prediction, DL vs HBF match prediction, and other details.

TSV Hannover Burgdorf is currently slotted 12th on the German Bundesliga, Handball League having managed to register 12 points to their name of the 12 matches they have played, TSV Hannover Burgdorf have won four, lost four and tied four games. Their last outing in the Handball League saw Thursday's visitors emerge victorious having netted 36 goals against Rhein Neckar Lowen.

SC DHfK Leipzig, on the other hand, sits at a far better position than their opponents. Currently, SC DHfK Leipzig is slotted 5th on the Bundesliga Handball league 20-21. They have managed to win six, draw three and lose the same number of the match off their 12 games. Their previous outing in the tournament came against HSG Nordhorn-Lingen on December 15 where they netted 28 goals and walked away with a win.

DL vs HBF Dream11 team (Squads)

SC DHfK Leipzig- Alen Milošević, Lucas Krzikalla, Marko Mamić, Maciej Gebala,Philipp Weberz, Kristian Skinstad Sæverås, Patrick Wiesmach,Julius Meyer-Siebert, Martin Larsen, Gregor Remke, Niclas Pieczkowski, Joel Birlehm, Jonas Honicke, Luca Witzke,Bastian Roscheck, Philipp Müller, Maximilian Janke,Julius Meyer-Siebert, Bastian Roschek, Marc Esche, Miloš Putera, Milos Putera Kristian Sæverås, Lukas Binder

TSV Hannover Burgdorf: Ivan Martinović, V Buchner, Hendrik Pekeler, , Fabian Böhm, , Filip Kuzmanovski, Miha ZarabecUrban Lesjak, Evgeni Pevnov, Malte Donker, Jannes Krone, Domenico Ebner Martin Hanne, , Justus Fischer, J Hansen, I Brozovic, V Buchner, Veit Mavers,Iker Romero Fernandez, Hannes Feise,

DL vs HBF playing 11

SC DHfK Leipzig- Marko Mamić, Patrick Wiesmach, Luca Witzke, Finn Lukas Leun, Kristian Sæverås, Philipp Weber,Lukas Binder

TSV Hannover Burgdorf- Fabian Böhm,Urban Lesjak, J Hansen, Ivan Martinović, I Brozovic, Alfred Jonsson, Filip Kuzmanovski,

DL vs HBF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Kristian Sæverås

Defenders - P. Wever, F. Bohm, Marco Mamic, F. Kuzmanovski

Attackers- P. Wiesmach Lukas Binder

DL vs HBF Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Lukas Binder

Vice-Captain- Kristian Sæverås

DL vs HBF match prediction

We predict a win for SC DHfK Leipzig as the hosts look likely to walk away with a comfortable win.

Note: The DL vs HBF Dream11 prediction and DL vs HBF playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DL vs HBF Dream11 team and DL vs HBF match prediction do not guarantee positive results.