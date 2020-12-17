SHA Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Sharjah will take on Fujairah in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The SHA vs FUJ match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The SHA vs FUJ live match is scheduled to commence at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, December 17. Here, we take a look at SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team, SHA vs FUJ match prediction and SHA vs FUJ playing 11.

SHA vs FUJ live: SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction and preview

FUJ are currently second on the points table despite winning all their five matches in the tournament so far. On paper, FUJ look like a formidable unit and will look to end the day at the top of the table if they beat current table-toppers ECB Blues and Sharjah. SHA are currently a place below them on the third spot and a win will narrow the gap to two points. Out of five matches, they have won three and lost two.

When these two teams met earlier in the tournament, it was FUJ who won the match by 10 runs in a nail-biting contest. They will look to do the double over their opponent, while SHA will look to settle the score by winning this match. Expect players from both teams to entertain fans with their bowling and batting skills.

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Probable SHA vs FUJ playing 11

SHA Playing 11:Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed.

FUJ Playing 11: Ahmed Raza (c), Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Lovepreet Singh

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: SHA vs FUJ top picks

Waseem Muhammad

Rohan Mustafa

Fayyaz Ahmad

Kashif Daud

SHA vs FUJ match prediction: SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team

SHA vs FUJ live: SHA vs FUJ match prediction

As per our SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, FUJ should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, top picks and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHA vs FUJ match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

