DUB Vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Dubai will take on Ajman in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The DUB vs AJM match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The DUB vs AJM live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, December 17. Here, we take a look at DUB vs AJM Dream11 team, DUB vs AJM match prediction and DUB vs AJM playing 11.

Also Read: ECB Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

DUB vs AJM live: DUB vs AJM Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have faced earlier in the tournament and it was Dubai who beat Ajman by 36 runs while defending a total of 148 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Both these teams will be facing each other for the second time in this competition. Looking at the current standings of both team on the points table, Ajman are sixth on the table with just two points.

They have won just one match and lost the other four so far in the tournament. Dubai, on the other hand, are fourth on points table with four points from six matches. They have won 2 matches out of the six matches they played in the tournament and will look forward to defeating their opposition as it will increase the chances for qualifying in the playoffs.

Also Read: Emirates D20 League ECB Vs FUJ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

DUB vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Probable DUB vs AJM playing 11

DUB playing 11: Adnaan Khan (wk), Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Shiekh (c), Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Bilal Cheema, Rudra Mahadev, Syed Muhammad Haider.

AJM playing 11:Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Zubair Zuhaib, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Nasir Aziz, Rishab Mukherjee.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Memes Trend On Twitter After Prithvi Shaw Gets Picked Over In-form KL Rahul

DUB vs AJM Dream11 prediction: DUB vs AJM top picks

Shahrukh Sheikh

Rameez Shahzad

Asif Khan

Tahir Latif

Also Read: Mumbai Cricket Association Names THIS Ex-TV Actor As New Chief Selector

DUB vs AJM match prediction: DUB vs AJM Dream11 team

DUB vs AJM live: DUB vs AJM match prediction

As per our DUB vs AJM Dream11 prediction, DUB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUB vs AJM Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUB vs AJM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. TheDUB vs AJM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.