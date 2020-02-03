MLB: Dodgers Fan Actor Rob Lowe Pokes Fun At Houston Astros, Watch Video

Houston Astros grabbed everyone’s attention and made a mess out of themselves in the 2017 and 2018 season. They did so by stealing signs of their opposing teams with illegally planted cameras. The entire MLB community thrashed them for the cheap activity and things are yet to smoothen out for Houston Astros. Actor Rob Lowe recently trolled the Astros by sporting a jersey that stated 'Houston As*tros' at one of the Super Bowl festivals.

MLB: Rob Lowe thrashes Houston Astros with his jersey

Rob Lowe is known for his unconditional love towards Dodgers. In fact, the Wayne’s World Star is known as one of the biggest fans of Los Angeles Dodgers in Hollywood. Rob Lowe is a common face at the Chavez Ravine arena. He showed zero hesitation in trolling Houston Astros who are one of the biggest rivals of Dodgers. Rob Lowe was spotted alongside the host of the Pardon My Take podcast. Like Lowe, several fans on social media have trolled (and are still trolling) the Houston Astros team.

Houston Astros had to pay a fine of $5 million and were forced to forfeit the first and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. Jeff Luhnow (General manager) and A.J. Hinch (Field manager) were also suspended for the 2020 season for failing to prevent the wrongdoings. According to reports, Jeff Lunhow and A.J. Finch eventually got fired by Houston Astros. Well, it seems that Houston Astros need to pay a huge price before the MLB community forgives them.

(Image courtesy: Official Twitter handle of PFT commentator)