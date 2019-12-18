MLB Trade Rumours: Dodgers, Red Sox In Talks For Mookie Betts?

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are potentially setting the stage for another blockbuster trade in the MLB. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the two sides have reportedly engaged in exploratory trade talks which are centred around trading Red Sox star Mookie Betts.

MLB trade rumours: Dodgers eye Mookie Betts as Red Sox looks to slash their payroll

Nightengale also suggested that the talks seem to be a backup plan of sorts for the Dodgers. The top priority for Los Angeles at the moment is acquiring Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor. He further added that Red Sox are targeting a move for Mookie Betts, who has just one more year of team control on paper before he finally hits free agency. He also noted that the Red Sox are more likely to trade Mookie Betts than the Indians are to trade Lindor.

If the #Dodgers can’t get Cleveland #Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, they have their eye on #Red Sox star OF Mookie Betts in preliminary talks. https://t.co/2FAcwXiaNi — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 17, 2019

The right fielder is all set to make $27 million in his final year from the team before hitting free agency. It is believed that The Red Sox are looking to trim down their payroll after having baseball's highest payroll in 2019 at $244 million. They want to get below the $208 million luxury tax threshold for next year. The team will have to pay $13 million in the form of luxury tax penalties. It remains to be seen if Lindor or Mookie Betts will play for a new team in 2020. Stay tuned with us for all the latest MLB trade rumours and updates around baseball.

