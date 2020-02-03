Mookie Betts To LA Dodgers? NL Execs Feel The Deal From Red Sox Is 'inevitable'

According to reports, Multiple National League executives have located a trade for Mookie Betts from Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers as ‘inevitable’. Peter Gammons from The Athletic, recently tweeted out the type of package L.A will likely introduce against Boston to seal the mega-deal ahead of 2020 MLB season. Take a look at the tweet.

Three different NL folks today predicted Betts-to-L.A. is "inevitable." Consensus deal:Alex Verdugo, Inf Jeter Downs, pitcher, maybe A prospect. Think P is LH Caleb Ferguson, 95 MPH FB/CB guy, 113-39 K-BB in 93.1 IP, eventual starter. Got brushed off Gray — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 2, 2020

MLB: Mookie Betts Trade Rumours

In January, the Red Sox and Mookie Betts decided to settle a record-setting one-year contract for $27 million. According to the agreement, the 27-year-old outfielder is eligible for unrestricted free agency once the season gets over. However, it imposes a lot of pressure on the Boston Red Sox. Since they have decided to reduce the costs this offseason. According to reports of Spotrac, Boston’s payroll currently stands at $221.9 million. Thus, trading Mookie Betts without taking on any specific payroll would accomplish Boston’s economic aim. “We need to be under the CBT (competitive balance tax). That was something we have known for more than a year now” said John Henry, the owner of Red Sox.

Mookie Betts is still one of the biggest prodigies for Red Sox and holds immense fanbase under his cap. Thus trading him won’t be easy for John Henry and Tom Werner. However, the importance of CBT has finally surpassed the necessity of Bettis at Red Sox. To justify their plans for RRed Sox’s future, John Henry and Tom Werner further said, “In the end, we take full responsibility for the overall direction of the club. But one of the things that we've talked about and I think is apparent is that we need to have more depth in our minor league system.”

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Mookie Betts)