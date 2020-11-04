MLB Gold Gloves 2020: Mookie Betts Bags FIFTH Defensive Award After World Series Win

On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball made the announcement for the winners of MLB Gold Gloves 2020, naming a total of 18 players (nine starters each from the American League and National League) for the honours. Unlike previous years, MLB ditched the usual method of deciding the recipients for the Rawlings Baseball Gold Glove award, which involved votings from manager and coaches.

Instead, for the 2020 season, players were selected based on numbers, which meant some of the high performing defensive teams had more than one players making the list, like the Cleveland Indians, who saw catcher Roberto Perez and second baseman Cesar Hernandez honoured for their stellar campaigns.

Also Read | Jacob DeGrom, Mookie Betts In The Mix For Historic NL Awards

MLB awards 2020: Mookie Betts stats in Dodgers debut season

In addition to the Indians, the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, each had two winners for 2020. Rockies star Nolan Arenado, 29, earned his eighth defensive nomination along with Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon. The 36-year-old left fielder announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2020 season. He leaves baseball on a high note, having bagged his career eighth and fourth consecutive award this season.

World Series 2020 champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were easily the best offensive side in MLB in 2020, had one player honoured for his defensive brilliance - Mookie Betts. Betts joined the Dodgers from Boston Red Sox at the start of the season and enjoyed a stellar campaign. Betts racked up 11 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) this season, which led all NL right fielders, on route to his career fifth MLB Golden Glove award.

Also Read | Justin Turner Set To Face Massive MLB Punishment For Disregarding Safety Protocols?

The recipients also included 11 first-timers, including Chicago White Sox rookie Luis Robert, Atlanta Braves' Max Fried and Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill. Robert racked up 8 DRS, third among AL center fielders. Meanwhile, Max Fried Fried was undefeated with a 2.25 ERA in his 11 starts this season, and also led all pitchers with 5 DRS.

In addition to the 18 Golden Glove winners, fans will vote for the best overall defensive player in each league. The winners will be awarded the Platinum Glove Award. The same will be announced on November 6.

Also Read | MLB Owners Approve Sale Of Mets To Steve Cohen

MLB Gold Gloves Winners

American League

Catcher: Roberto Perez (Cleveland Indians)

First Base: Evan White (Seattle Mariners)

Second Base: Cesar Hernandez (Cleveland Indians)

Third Base: Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Texas Rangers)

Shortstop: J.P. Crawford (Seattle Mariners)

Left Field: Alex Gordon (Kansas City Royals)

Center Field: Luis Robert (Chicago White Sox)

Right Field: Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers)

Pitcher: Griffin Canning (Los Angeles Angels)

National League

Catcher: Tucker Barnhart (Cincinnati Reds)

First Base: Anthony Rizzo (Chicago Cubs)

Second Base: Kolten Wong (St. Louis Cardinals)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies)

Shortstop: Javier Baez (Chicago Cubs)

Left Field: Tyler O'Neill (St. Louis Cardinals)

Center Field: Trent Grisham (San Diego Padres)

Right Field: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Pitcher: Max Fried (Atlanta Braves)

Also Read | Mookie Betts Contract Details: How Much Does The Dodgers' Star Make In His 12-year Deal?

(Image Credits: AP)