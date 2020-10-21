Mookie Betts Wins America A FREE TACO With Stolen Base In World Series Game 1 Vs Rays

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts was the star of the show during their Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series. The LA Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 as they took an early lead by wrapping up a thoroughly dominating victory. While many players were praised for their on-field performances, Mookie Betts’ performance meant that he won free tacos for America for the second time in three years.

Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Base Steal a Taco’ promotion for World Series

As has been the case in recent years, Taco Bell once again announced its ‘Steal a Base Steal a Taco’ promotion campaign ahead of World Series 2020. Announcing the ‘Steal a Base Steal a Taco’ promotion, the company’s website explained that America gets a free Doritos Locos Tacos every time a player steals a base in the 2020 World Series.

According to the rules of the promotional campaign, a player must steal a base during a regular inning or overtime innings, with the stolen base being recognized by the official MLB scorekeeper. Once a player has stolen a base during any game of the 2020 World Series, customers can get a free taco at the participating restaurants.

Dodgers vs Rays result: Mookie Betts wins free tacos

MOOKIE BETTS IS OUR HERO!!



With that stolen base, everyone in America wins a free taco! 🌮🌮 pic.twitter.com/jYfUy1YMPo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2020

Mookie Betts stole a base during the fifth innings of Game 1 of the 2020 World Series. Betts stole second base for the LA Dodgers two years after he first achieved the feat in 2018. Notably, Mookie Betts was then playing for the Boston Red Sox and had stolen a base against his current team, the LA Dodgers. As a result of Mookie Betts’ stolen base, free tacos will be available in the participating Taco Bell restaurants on October 28 from 2-6 pm local time till supplies last.

he's done it again pic.twitter.com/FiXRf91Jif — the poltergeist at fenway park (@jdmartinezstan) October 21, 2020

Mookie Betts wasn’t the first LA Dodgers player to raise America’s hopes of getting a free taco though. Many fans felt that the ‘Steal a Base Steal a Taco’ deal was triggered during the fourth innings after Chris Taylor stole a base. However, the incident was deemed to be a wild pitch rather than a stolen base.

After stealing second base, Mookie Betts later stole a third while Corey Seager joined in on the act in the same innings as well. The three stolen bases during the same innings of a World Series meant that the LA Dodgers became the first team to do so since 1912.

Image Credits: LA Dodgers Instagram