Jorge Masvidal Glad To See Colby Covington's Jaw Break, Vows To 'baptize' Conor McGregor

Christmas came early for UFC's BMF champion Jorge Masvidal as former friend-turned-foe Colby Covington got beaten, battered and bruised at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman at the main event of UFC 245. In an interview with Jim Rome, Masvidal stated that even though he personally wanted to hurt Colby Covington, he is still happy that the outspoken one got his jaw broken because he feels Colby Covington deserved it.

It was just over a year ago that Jorge Masvidal cornered his longtime friend and training partner Colby Covington in his fight against Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 225 for the interim title. Since then, the two have had bad blood with Masvidal dishing out some heavy dirt on Colby Covington for allegedly robbing their coach. Both sides have been trading vicious insults and taunts.

UFC News: What is next for Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal recently confirmed that he has his sights set on the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but before he goes for the title, he wants to 'baptize' Conor McGregor. He stated that he had a long journey spanning over 16 years. Masvidal added that he wishes to be rewarded handsomely in the sport so the fight that gets the biggest zeroes attached to it could be the fight that he takes. He further stated that what the world is looking for at the moment is for Conor McGregor to suffer and get chastised for some of the things that he has done in public. He guaranteed that everyone will feel sorry for him after that fight happens. Jorge Masvidal further added that the fans will forgive him after the fight and that his baptisms are going to be a little extra for McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal's latest interview

While there is still no official word on who will be Jorge Masvidal's next opponent, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the cage on January 18, 2020 as the UFC 246 headliner against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout at Las Vegas.

