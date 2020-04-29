Donald Cerrone Reveals Why He Was Battered Against Conor McGregor At UFC 246; Watch

Donald Cerrone is regarded as one of the most distinguished fighters on the current UFC roster and has already crowned himself with multiple UFC records including the most number of wins and most number of head kicks. However, his last performance against Conor McGregor at UFC 246 has garnered a lot of criticism, as he went on to lose one of the biggest fights of his career merely within 40 seconds. Nearly four months on from the fight, Donald Cerrone has finally revealed what he lacked in the contest and why he lost the fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Final Sparring Session Ahead Of Whirlwind UFC 246 Win Revealed; Watch

UFC: Donald Cerrone reveals the reason he lost against Conor McGregor at UFC 246

During an interaction with ESPN, Donald Cerrone revealed that he did not want to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246. According to the UFC veteran, it was just Donald Cerrone who showed up and ‘Cowboy’ was missing in the fight. Donald Cerrone has seemingly built an unenviable reputation for losing big fights in his UFC career, and the UFC 246 main event was no different for the American.

Donald Cerrone said that there are days when he really wants to get inside the UFC cage and fight, but on the other days he does not even feel like taking the walk to the UFC octagon and UFC 246 was an instance of the latter.

“Sometimes…I’m ready to go. Sometimes I get there and I’m like man, and I don’t even want to be here…” said Donald Cerrone

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Floyd Mayweather Calls Out UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Once Again In Training

However, Donald Cerrone will be back in action on May 9 and is staged opposite Anthony Pettis in the prelims of UFC 249. Donald Cerrone and Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis are currently on a three-fight and two-fight losing streak respectively. The upcoming contest between them will, therefore, determine their future in the promotion and Donald Cerrone is seemingly confident about notching a victory against Anthony Pettis. Here’s what the UFC 249 full fight card looks like.

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor Could Potentially Face Nate Diaz At The UFC Fight Island

Also Read | UFC 249: Relive The Rise Of Justin Gaethje Before He Faces Tony Ferguson On May 9

Image courtesy: UFC.com