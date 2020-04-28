Conor McGregor Could Potentially Face Nate Diaz At The UFC Fight Island: Report

Conor McGregor is once again out of a potential opponent as he is yet to declare his upcoming fight after a sensational victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. While UFC is expected to resume action on May 9 with UFC 249 Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje, UFC officials have not yet scheduled a match-up for Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, there is speculation that Conor McGregor could potentially face Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout next and the blockbuster fight is expected to take place at Dana White's "Fight Island".

UFC: Conor McGregor could face Nate Diaz next at UFC fight island

Though UFC president Dana White has still not finalised the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has sparked an interesting possibility of the match-up being scheduled in the near future. According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC 249 main event is going to be a gateway for Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3. The winner of UFC 249 will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap, leaving Conor McGregor out of the title shot mix. Ariel Helwani believes that UFC is going to line up Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz once again to secure Conor’s position in the lightweight division.

Conor McGregor has also hinted at facing Nate Diaz. In the aftermath of UFC 246, Conor McGregor was asked to deliver his thoughts regarding Nate Diaz’s comments, to which the Irish superstar said that he is ready to face Nate Diaz at any moment in his career as “number three is right here”. Though UFC officials have revealed nothing about finalising the bout, MMA fans have speculated that the fight will happen since it is one of the biggest fights in UFC history and Dana White could potentially stand to make a fortune out of it if he sets up the trilogy bout on the UFC fight island.

UFC: Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz saga in UFC

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have defeated each other once in their respective UFC careers and the score is currently level at 1-1. Nate Diaz handed Conor McGregor his first UFC defeat at UFC 196 via second-round submission. However, Conor McGregor bounced back in the rematch and avenged his loss at UFC 202.

Image courtesy: UFC.com