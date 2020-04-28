Floyd Mayweather Calls Out UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Once Again In Training

Amid the growing uncertainty regarding the future of sports courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather is still training hard during the lockdown. Floyd Mayweather was initially scheduled to make his return in UFC this year and was reportedly set to feature in two blockbuster events. However, the coronavirus outbreak has seemingly laid waste to his plans and it is unlikely that the undefeated American will step inside the cage this year. However, that did not stop Floyd Mayweather from calling out his former rival Conor McGregor. While training in his gym, Floyd Mayweather took a verbal dig at Conor McGregor, giving fight fans some hope that they could witness the two superstars go at it again.

UFC: Floyd Mayweather takes a dig at Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather went live on Instagram and took the combat sports community by storm by mocking Conor McGregor. The video clip showcases the insights of Mayweather's gym where the 43-year-old was spotted in an intense training session with his trainers and coaches. While the audio quality is not clear, the audio shows a person bringing up Conor McGregor’s name in the training session, to which Floyd Mayweather responds, “He (Conor McGregor) don’t want this.” While a number of combat sports fans tuned into Mayweather's live session, they have now been buzzing with excitement amid the rumours of a potential Mayweather vs McGregor rematch.

UFC: The Mayweather vs McGregor saga

Floyd Mayweather decided to come out of retirement after he met UFC president Dana White at an NBA game last year. According to reports, Dana White and Floyd Mayweather decided to host two blockbuster events in UFC including Mayweather in both the events. Floyd Mayweather also clarified that one of those fights is going to have Conor McGregor at the opposite end and went on to post a picture through his Instagram handle. However, after two unfortunate deaths in his family, Floyd Mayweather has now postponed the plan and is unlikely to return inside the octagon any time soon. UFC fans, therefore, will have to wait just a while longer to witness the Mayweather vs McGregor rematch

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and Twitter)