Drake Reacts To Dance-off Between UFC Stars Israel Adesanya And Yoel Romero

The UFC has started the promotions for UFC 248. The company has been spitting fire cards for the next couple of months. They have announced that UFC 248 will feature a main-event middleweight clash between champ Israel Adesanya and fan favourite Yoel Romero. As part of the early promotions, the UFC brought together Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero at the UFC 247 press conference that was held in Texas to hype up their upcoming showdown. It clearly did not disappoint the fans. While there was some trash talk and mean mugs, it was the post-faceoff dance battle that got a bigger pop. Israel Adesanya pulled off some really cool dance moves, while Romero busted out a full back handspring leaving the fans excited. Check out the insane moves here:

Israel was seemingly ready to respond with another round of moves. However, he decided against it.

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Called Out By Kickboxer Alex Pereira Who Had Knocked Him Out In 2017

Israel Adesanya Romero dance-off reminds Drake of his dance battle with Chris Brown

While the fans were going crazy over the epic dance-off on social media, Canadian rapper Drake too seemed quite thrilled with the performance. It also reminded him of his own dance-off with fellow artist Chris Brown. Drake also called it UFC’s edition of No Guidance (the duo’s music video which was released in 2019).

Also Read | Billie Eilish Defends Drake, Brands The Internet 'a Stupid Mess' For Calling Him A Creep

Israel Adesanya is starting to become one of the most entertaining stars in UFC. He also busted out some dance moves during his walkout at UFC 243 against Robert Whittaker last year. Adesanya and Yoel Romero are scheduled to have a showdown at UFC 248 on March 7th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Takes A Brutal Dig At Jon Jones' Entire MMA Career

Also Read | Andrew Wiggins Joins Golden State Warriors, Expresses Excitement With A Drake Video

Image credits: YouTube | UFC