Andrew Wiggins Joins Golden State Warriors, Expresses Excitement With A Drake Video

Golden State Warriors acquired Andrew Wiggins after trading D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins reacted to being a part of the Warriors by using a Drake video. In the clip, Drake is seen saying 'yay area'.

Also read | Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Wolves for Andrew Wiggins in blockbuster NBA trade

Andrew Wiggins shares his excitement after being a part of the Warriors team

Andrew Wiggins reacts on his IG stories to trade to Warriors. pic.twitter.com/6CHD5jEojy — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) February 6, 2020

NBA trade deadline updates: Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins in blockbuster NBA trade deadline deal

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

According to reports, Minnesota's first-round pick will be top-three protected in 2021. If not conveyed, it will become unprotected in 2022. The Warriors will also receive a 2022 second-round pick. Along with the D'Angelo Russell, the Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves.

Also read | Top Drake songs that turned out to be massive hits; from 'Hotline Bling' to 'God's Plan'

Andrew Wiggins' Warriors contract

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Andrew Wiggins will make $29.5 million in the NBA 2020-21 season, $31.6 million in the year after that and $33.6 million in the year after that. Wiggins was the No. 1 overall pick for the 2014 NBA Draft. Currently, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 points and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range.

Also read | Kevin Durant opens up on leaving OKC for Warriors, says he didn't care about rivalry

What could the D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade mean for the Golden State Warriors?

As per NBA reports, the Warriors acquired D'Angelo Russell with an intent of trading him. Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired by the Timberwolves after trading Kevin Love to the Cleveland Cavaliers, did not perform consistently. For the Warriors, however, Andrew Wiggings could be a better match alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson after their return.

Also read | Andre Iguodala net worth, career with Warriors and $30 million trade with Miami Heat