Billie Eilish Defends Drake, Brands The Internet 'a Stupid Mess' For Calling Him A Creep

Billie Eilish recently defended her friendship with the Hotline Bling singer Drake. Billie Eilish noticed that social media users have been trolling and criticising Drake by calling him creepy for being friends with her. Previously in an interview, the singer revealed that the two have exchanged texts.

In a recent interview with a fashion portal, Billie Eilish reacted on the backlash faced by Drake. The 18-year-old said that the internet is a stupid mess and pointed out how everyone has become so sensitive lately. In her previous interview, Billie Eilish was asked about the famous people she has become friends with after she rose to fame.

Billie Eilish revealed that she and Drake have texted each other a couple of times. She also said that Drake is one of the nicest people she has met in the music industry. It was a big deal for the younger singer to be friends with one of the well-known rappers. However, this did not go down well with fans. They took to social media to condemn drake by calling him creepy.

Talking with fashion portal, Billie Eilish stated that what Drake was subjected to, wasn’t appropriate. Billie Eilish further said that there are more important things in the world that people should be worried about. Defending the rapper, Billie Eilish also said that she is a huge fan of him.

Billie Eilish also mentioned that it is absolutely alright for grown-up me to appreciate a young artist. The singer recently made headlines for winning five Grammys. She is also the second artist to sweep away four major categories in Grammy History. Billie Eilish is the first female artist to achieve this feat, going ahead of industry peers like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

