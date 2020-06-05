Drew Brees Issues A Second Apology After Protest Comments, Vows To Be Part Of The Solution

On Thursday morning, the Drew Brees apology was the talk of the town on social media following his comments about players kneeling during the US national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Later that evening, the New Orleans Saints star sent out a second Drew Brees apology when the 41-year-old took to Instagram and spoke into a camera for hurting the people he loved and cared for with the Drew Brees comments. However, some NFL fans posed a few questions including - What did Drew Brees say to receive hate? What were the Drew Brees comments on the national anthem?

Drew Brees apology: Drew Brees protest comments

The first Drew Brees apology was sent out on Thursday morning as the 13-time Pro Bowler posted a heartfelt apology for his comments. The Drew Brees apology indicated that the NFL icon had spoken to a number of people about how his comments made them feel. Brees explained that although his words caused plenty of pain, he had no intention of hurting anyone in a bid to talk about respect. The quarterback then explained that he stands with the African-American community and against any racial injustice.

Drew Brees protest comments: Second Drew Brees apology

Later on Thursday, Drew Brees was spotted in front of a camera to issue a video apology. The video reiterated that Brees was still hurting from the comments he made and apologised that it took him so long to act and participate in a meaningful manner. "I will try to be part of the solution from now onwards and I will fight for what is right," concluded Brees.

Drew Brees protest comments: What did Drew Brees say?

Fans on social media that were unaware of the Drew Brees protest comments posed questions such as, what did Drew Brees say? What were the Drew Brees comments on the national anthem? Drew Brees spoke to Yahoo Finance on Wednesday and explained that he would never support or agree with anyone disrespecting the US national anthem. This led to the Drew Brees backlash in mass numbers.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Later on Wednesday, Saints supporters were seen burning Brees' jersey as they expressed their anger and resentment towards their once-beloved quarterback. A number of NFL stars including Brees' Saints teammates Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Emmanuel Sanders were hurt by the comments made by Brees. Furthermore, locals in New Orleans that were protesting the George Floyd death chanted 'F*** Drew Brees' on the streets. Brees was arguably the most popular athlete in New Orleans until Wednesday but appeared to suffer a fall from grace after his comments on the protests.

