Drew Brees' Wife Reveals Her Family Received Death Threats After NFL Star's Comments

The Drew Brees comments saga from last week gained widespread publicity after the New Orleans Saints QB made ill-timed and insensitive comments with respect to the Colin Kaepernick kneeling display during the national anthem from 2016. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Drew Brees was quoted saying, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America." A subsequent Drew Brees apology soon followed where the NFL veteran displayed a change in his mindset. Drew Brees wife - Brittany Brees - also spoke on the issue through a detailed Instagram post this week.

Drew Brees wife Brittany claims her family received death threats after Drew Brees comments

Drew Brees wife - Brittany Brees - took to Instagram with a lengthy post where she spoke about the ongoing civil unrest in the country. She spoke about how her husband’s comments from the week before with respect to kneeling during the national anthem drew widespread hate from New Orleans residents. Brittany admitted that 'white privilege is a real thing in America' and reiterated the words of her husband. However, Drew Brees wife also revealed that her family were subjected to death threats and expressive public outrage as she said, "WE ARE THE PROBLEM. I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope you all hear our hearts. I have read these quotes and scripture 1000 times and every time I read it and the words sink into my heart. I think yes this is what it’s all about...Only until the last few days, until we experienced the death threats we experienced the hate… Did I realize that these words were speaking directly to us? How could anyone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body? But that’s the whole point"

Black Lives Matter: Drews Brees wife, Brittany, makes a strong statement

Drew Brees wife, Brittany, further added that the only way to rid systemic racism from America is to educate the youth. Drew Brees wife continued, “We can read books to our children about Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Hank Aaron, Barack Obama, Rosa parks, Harriet Tubman.. and feel like we are doing our part to raise our children to love, be unbiased and with no prejudice. To teach them about all of the African Americans that have fought for and risked their lives against racial injustice. Somehow as white Americans we feel like that checks the box of doing the right thing. Not until this week did Drew and I realize THAT THIS IS THE PROBLEM." Two-time NFL offensive player of the year Drew Brees also issued a direct message to President Donald Trump asking him to reconsider his stance regarding peaceful kneeling protests during the national anthem.

To @realdonaldtrump



Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the… https://t.co/zcw1NMZF2W — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 6, 2020

