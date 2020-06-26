Drew Brees And His Wife Brittany Set To Sponsor Black College Football Hall Of Fame Event

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced on social media that he and his wife, Brittany Brees, will be the presenting sponsors of the Black College Football Hall of Fame's "The Road to Equality" event. The event which is scheduled for next month will celebrate the players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The event will also include a discussion on social injustice, where most of the 90 members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame will weigh on the current anti-racism protests in the United States. The event will be streamed on July 15 and will be hosted by NFL Network and CBS Sports.

Drew and Brittany Brees to sponsor Black College Football Hall of Fame event

Drew Brees announced via social media that the Brees will family will be the presenting sponsors of the event. This means Drew and Brittany Brees will be providing financial and promotional support to "The Road to Equality" event. "What an incredible opportunity to recognize the journey and struggles of so many and how they have truly paved the way for all of us," Drew Brees wrote on Instagram. "I encourage everyone to RSVP and support this meaningful effort." Other sponsors of the event include NFL teams like Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. New England Patriots' owner's Robert Kraft Foundation will also be contributing to the event.

Drew Brees comments on Colin Kaepernick protests, Drew Brees on flag

The veteran quarterback faced heavy criticism on social media when, during a recent interview, he implied the protests led by Kaepernick were unpatriotic. Drew Brees said he would never agree with the protests during the national anthem as he said the protests are aimed at disrespecting the national flag and the armed forces. The Drew Brees comments on Colin Kaepernick drew criticism from his NFL peers and fans on social media.

After a massive backlash, Brees was forced to issue an apology for his ill-advised comments. The Saints quarterback issued three separate apologies via social media. Brittany Brees also issued a separate apology via Brees Dream Foundation's Instagram handle on behalf of her husband. "WE ARE THE PROBLEM. I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope you all hear our hearts. I have read these quotes and scripture 1000 times and every time I read it and the words sink into my heart," she wrote.

