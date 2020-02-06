Dwayne Johnson Wears Roger Federer-backed 'On' Sneakers In Super Bowl LIV Promo

It was in June last year that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson launched his newest PR2 shoe in his Project Rock Collection in collaboration with Under Armour. However, the WWE legend recently surprised everyone by wearing sneakers of a rival brand during the Super Bowl LIV promo video. According to a report published by Footwear News, Dwayne Johnson was spotted wearing sneakers from the Swiss brand 'On'. Johnson is the second celebrity to be associated with the 'On' sneaker brand.

Dwayne Johnson Super Bowl promo

In the Super Bowl promo, Dwayne Johnson can be seen wearing the 'On Cloud X' in the clip, a road-ready style with the brand’s CloudTec outsole built for explosive multidirectional movement and lightweight Zero-Gravity foam cushioning. He is not the only one associated with the brand, which has Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer as well. Federer, who had previously been associated with Nike, had announced a partnership with On in November 2019 as an investor.

Roger Federer buys stake in Swiss brand 'On'

In November last year, Roger Federer joined On as a “close partner” after investing an undisclosed sum. The move came following the end of the 20-time Grand Slam tennis champion's contract with Nike. The association will see the star using his “unique experience” to propel the sports shoe brand’s “product development, marketing and fan experiences to new levels Following the announcement, Federer said in an interview with Complex.com that investment that he made with 'On' is quite different to any other athlete the company had signed up with.

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs win first championship in 50 Years

Kansas City Chiefs made an unbelievable comeback to defeat San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) and get their hands on the Super Bowl trophy after 50 years. Despite relinquishing the NFL MVP title to Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes was at the right place to help Chiefs put on an impressive show at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

