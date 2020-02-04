Dwayne Johnson Branded 'traitor' By WWE Fans After Stunning Super Bowl LIV Intro

Former WWE superstar and worldwide icon Dwayne Johnson is arguably one of the most recognised voices in the entertainment industry. From hosting WrestleMania to opening several high-profile events, The Rock is widely known to hype things up with his exuberant personality. The Super Bowl LIV in Miami went all out in its celebration and had Dwayne Johnson introduce the main event and the two teams.

It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS.

Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field.

Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity.#HardestWorkersOnTheField#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/j50YhmfTCS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2020

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs players before the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night (Monday IST). The Rock combined his WWE promo skills and natural aura to introduce both the teams, which also included a rendition of Wilbert Harrison's song 'Kansas City' for the Chiefs. While the stunning half-time show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez was lauded by fans, Dwayne Johnson provided the foundation for the Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl LIV: Dwayne Johnson's electrifying introduction

The 47-year-old impressed fans with his immaculate skills on the mic. WWE fans, however, have apparently been left disappointed to see him promote NFL's Super Bowl when Vince McMahon's XFL is just around the corner.

Vince McMahon owned-XFL is set to return to action on February 8 (February 9 IST), after a poor debut back in 2001. After a successful draft in October 2019, hopes are high from XFL to provide stiff competition to the NFL.

Ever since Super Bowl LIV concluded, WWE fans have been calling out Dwayne Johnson for promoting a rival league. Some fans have even branded him a 'traitor', while some suggested that he might end up on the bad side of Vince McMahon.

Wait... didn't @TheRock open the XFL's inaugural season?



And here he is doing #SuperBowl intros one week away from the return of the @xfl2020... 🤔 — The Nate-ture Boy (@NathanC493) February 2, 2020

Let's be honest, @TheRock hyping up the XFL meant more than this small #SuperBowl thing... — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) February 2, 2020

The Rock introducing football teams right after an XFL ad. Coincidence? — WarpWhistle: XFL Shill (@WarpWhistles) February 2, 2020

The Rock narrates the #SuperBowl intro, and next week Vince McMahon's XFL starts up.



Yes that's real life. pic.twitter.com/PDSqcc9dla — Canadian Dragon (@majingir) February 2, 2020

Strange to see the rock promote the NFL over the XFL 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/bF9Di22OLx — Callum Nicoll (@CalNicGameDev) February 3, 2020

