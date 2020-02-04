Union Budget
Dwayne Johnson Branded 'traitor' By WWE Fans After Stunning Super Bowl LIV Intro

WWE News

Supor Bowl LIV saw Dwayne Johnson introduce both the teams in the build-up for the big game. WWE fans call The Rock a 'traitor' for promoting NFL over XFL.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Former WWE superstar and worldwide icon Dwayne Johnson is arguably one of the most recognised voices in the entertainment industry. From hosting WrestleMania to opening several high-profile events, The Rock is widely known to hype things up with his exuberant personality. The Super Bowl LIV in Miami went all out in its celebration and had Dwayne Johnson introduce the main event and the two teams.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs players before the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night (Monday IST). The Rock combined his WWE promo skills and natural aura to introduce both the teams, which also included a rendition of Wilbert Harrison's song 'Kansas City' for the Chiefs. While the stunning half-time show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez was lauded by fans, Dwayne Johnson provided the foundation for the Super Bowl LIV. 

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With Heartbreaking Father-daughter Photo

Super Bowl LIV: Dwayne Johnson's electrifying introduction

 

The 47-year-old impressed fans with his immaculate skills on the mic. WWE fans, however, have apparently been left disappointed to see him promote NFL's Super Bowl when Vince McMahon's XFL is just around the corner.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals That He Had A Complicated Relationship With Father Rocky Johnson

Vince McMahon owned-XFL is set to return to action on February 8 (February 9 IST), after a poor debut back in 2001. After a successful draft in October 2019, hopes are high from XFL to provide stiff competition to the NFL. 

Ever since Super Bowl LIV concluded, WWE fans have been calling out Dwayne Johnson for promoting a rival league. Some fans have even branded him a 'traitor', while some suggested that he might end up on the bad side of Vince McMahon.

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs 49ers: Chiefs Win First Championship In 50 Years At Super Bowl LIV 

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Stuns Fans With Fanciest Of Car Collections In Real Life 

Published:
COMMENT
