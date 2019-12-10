Eli Manning Net Worth, Salary And Career With The New York Giants

Eli Manning is an American NFL quarterback for the New York Giants. Manning has played under the shadow of his brother and another future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. He eventually made a name for himself by becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Pro-Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl MVP. Before making it to the big leagues, Eli Manning attended the Ole Miss University where he gained recognition for setting numerous records on the football field. He was also the first pick of the first round of the 2004 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers.

Eli Manning net worth

Eli Manning has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $100 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Eli Manning salary

Eli Manning had a total career earning that stands roughly at $252.3 million, as reported by Business Insider. This makes Manning the all-time highest paid NFL player in the game. He has played a total of 16 seasons (and still counting). His biggest annual paycheck in the NFL came four years ago in 2015 at $37 million. It was boosted by a staggering $31 million in signing bonus.

Eli Manning - Future with the NY Giants

Eli Manning has spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants. The New York Giants' 23-17 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday night brought Eli's career record down to a 116-117. While the two-time Super Bowl champ has not looked like a Pro Bowler for a few years, it seems that the New York Giants (who are quarterback-hungry at the moment) would try to squeeze out whatever the veteran quarterback has left in the tank. After the team's loss, Manning was asked by reporters about his plans. He suggested he will decide it next year. Seemingly, Eli Manning would not make any career decisions until necessary.

