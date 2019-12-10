Giants Vs Eagles Highlights: Eli Manning's Return Ruined As Philadelphia Eagles Bag Win

Eli Manning returned to the starting 11 for the New York Giants but failed to inspire his side after they collapsed against the Philadelphia Eagles 17-23 on Monday Night Football (MNF) in the National Football League (NFL). Here are the Giants vs Eagles match highlights and detailed analysis.

NFL: Giants vs Eagles match highlights

New York Giants couldn't have made a better start after they led 17-3 at halftime. Starting for the first time since Week 2, Eli Manning was in fine form for the Giants. One such instance being his 55-yard throw to Darius Slayton for a touchdown. The second half, however, saw a different Philadelphia Eagles side who showed much more intent winning the third and fourth quarters to take the game to overtime. Eli Manning and the Giants barely got a sniff of the ball as they went scoreless in the final two quarters and also in overtime. After taking the game to overtime, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz secured the win for his side with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz. The Eagles won 23-17. Eli Manning has a losing career record after Giants vs Eagles game. His career record is 116-117 in the NFL regular season.

Giants vs Eagles: Zach Ertz inflicting misery on the Giants

Giants vs Eagles: Eagles bounce back from defeat in a resilient fashion

The win means the Philadelphia Eagles are tied in first place with the Dallas Cowboys with a 6-7 (win-loss) record and well placed to make it to the playoffs with three games to go. They will face the Washington Redskins next. Meanwhile, the New York Giants sit at the bottom spot in the National Football Conference – Eastern Division (NFC East). The ninth-straight loss for the Giants means the playoff hopes are over for the four-time NFL Champions.

New York Giants next play Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are up against Washington Redskins over the weekend.

