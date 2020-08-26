Colin Kaepernick Kickstarted His Protest Against Police Brutality OTD, Four Years Ago

August 26, 2016, was the first time Colin Kaepernick protested against racial violence and police brutality. What eventually led to his 'Take a Knee' movement began with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback sitting on the bench during the national anthem during a preseason game. Kaepernick's movement originated just over a month after Alton Sterling, an African-American, was shot and killed by two police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The unexpected protest overshadowed the preseason game between the 49ers and the Packers and brought a lot of negative limelight on the player. Kaepernick, however, persisted with his protests, opting to instead kneel during the national anthem a week later.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour," Colin Kaepernick told NFL media after his preseason was subject to heavy criticism. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Colin Kaepernick kneeling protests defined 2016 NFL season

The 49ers were largely criticised for their unfair treatment of Kaepernick because of his protests. However, after Kaepernick's protest, the franchise defended the player's right to choose whether he wants to stand during the national anthem or not. "The national anthem is and always will be a special part of the pre-game ceremony. It is an opportunity to honour our country and reflect on the great liberties we are afforded as its citizens. In respecting such American principles as freedom of religion and freedom of expression, we recognize the right of an individual to choose and participate, or not, in our celebration of the national anthem," their statement from August 2016 read.

Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem for the first time on September 1. He continued with his protests for the entirety of the 2016 season, which many experts believe is the reason behind his exit from the NFL. The 49ers failed to make it to the playoffs that year after finishing the season with a dismal 2-14 record.

During the 2017 offseason, Kaepernick announced his intention to enter free agency after the 49ers told the quarterback that he will be released from his contract. Kaepernick was not offered a contract by any team and he remains a free agent till date.

Fast forward to 2020 and Kaepernick's Take a Knee movement has become a go-to for celebrities across the world to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a global anti-racism movement, which unsurprisingly brought Kapernick's 2016 protests back into the mix.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video statement this year that the league was wrong in not listening to Kaepernick and other players about racism. In a separate interview, Goodell also stated he is encouraging NFL teams to offer a contact to the quarterback. The 32-year-old was linked to the likes of Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. With the 2020 season around the corner, nothing has materialised for Kaepernick so far.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)